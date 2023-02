MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed the leadership of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"The Cabinet of Ministers fired the senior staff of the customs. Acting Head [Viacheslav] Demchenko and his deputies [Oleksandr] Schutsky and [Ruslan] Cherkasky have been dismissed," Honcharenko said in the Telegram channel.

There have been no official announcements of the dismissal yet.