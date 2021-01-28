Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has heard the case on the merits with a claim of Maksym Nefyodov seeking to be reinstated as head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and refused him.

"So, by a court decision dated January 28, 2021, the plaintiff, Nefyodov, was denied the satisfaction of the claims. The basis for such a decision was the fact that the court established that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's complied with the procedure for dismissing the plaintiff from office," the court said on its website on Thursday.

The court recalled that the plaintiff asked to declare illegal and cancel the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated April 24, 2020 on the dismissal of Nefyodov from the post of chairman of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and asked to reinstate him in this position.

In addition, the plaintiff asked the court to recover in his favor the amount of average earnings during the forced absence from work, based on the amount of his average daily (hourly) wage.