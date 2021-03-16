Traders to be able to freely choose single customs declaration from March 17 - State Customs Service

The new computerized transit system (NCTS) will enter the stage of national application from March 17 after four months of testing at four customs, the State Customs Service said.

"From March 17, traders can independently choose one of two systems for placing goods in transit mode: either NCTS, or the national system for controlling the delivery of goods," the department said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The State Customs Service explained that the first stage, a pilot project for the use of NCTS, has lasted since November. At this stage, only four customs offices worked with the joint transit system: Volynska, Kyivska, Pivnichna and Odeska. At the same time, the traders who took part in the experiment submitted two declarations at the same time: the transit "T1UA" and the usual "EE".

From March 17, all customs offices will be gradually connected to the NCTS: the first - the customs offices on the western border, then - the largest internal customs offices and then the rest, the department added.

Ukraine's accession to the joint NCTS transit system makes it possible to speed up customs procedures when goods pass through the Ukrainian-European border in transit.