Economy

18:55 16.03.2021

Traders to be able to freely choose single customs declaration from March 17 - State Customs Service

1 min read
Traders to be able to freely choose single customs declaration from March 17 - State Customs Service

The new computerized transit system (NCTS) will enter the stage of national application from March 17 after four months of testing at four customs, the State Customs Service said.

"From March 17, traders can independently choose one of two systems for placing goods in transit mode: either NCTS, or the national system for controlling the delivery of goods," the department said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The State Customs Service explained that the first stage, a pilot project for the use of NCTS, has lasted since November. At this stage, only four customs offices worked with the joint transit system: Volynska, Kyivska, Pivnichna and Odeska. At the same time, the traders who took part in the experiment submitted two declarations at the same time: the transit "T1UA" and the usual "EE".

From March 17, all customs offices will be gradually connected to the NCTS: the first - the customs offices on the western border, then - the largest internal customs offices and then the rest, the department added.

Ukraine's accession to the joint NCTS transit system makes it possible to speed up customs procedures when goods pass through the Ukrainian-European border in transit.

Tags: #ncts #customs_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:33 17.12.2019
Customs service head counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020

Customs service head counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020

19:01 20.08.2019
President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

16:46 20.08.2019
EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

16:41 20.08.2019
Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

Transit through Ukraine due to COVID-19 falls by 20%, but there is positive trend from Nov 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

LATEST

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Four hotels in Kyiv, five hotels in regions of Ukraine could be qualified as five star hotels – minister

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

S&P expects Ukraine's economic growth by 4% in 2021

S&P affirms Ukraine's B/B rating with stable outlook

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

Ukraine to conduct audit of privatization of subsoil deposits, strategic enterprises – Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD