Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

The Cabinet of Ministers has obliged recipients of international technical assistance to publish information on the assistance received, and performers to report annually on the status of project implementation.

The government made the corresponding decision on Wednesday without debate.

In addition, as evidenced by the corresponding Cabinet resolution, which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, the government has simplified the procedures for state re-registration of international technical assistance in case of changes in the cost of the project and changes in the list of executors.