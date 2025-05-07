Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

State-owned Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank and FUIB provided 11 loans under state guarantees to defense industry enterprises in 2024 under the Program to increase the state's defense capability and meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to information from the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, Oschadbank became the major creditor, issuing six loans for UAH 9.86 billion and becoming a participant in a consortium loan together with Ukrgasbank and FUIB for UAH 2.38 billion.

In turn, Ukreximbank provided four loans for a total of UAH 8.25 billion.

According to the Finance Ministry, in 2023, only two loans were provided under the State Defense Capability Enhancement Program under state guarantees: Oschadbank for UAH 6.09 billion and Ukreximbank for UAH 5.98 billion.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed in Oschadbank, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the bank has participated in lending to defense industry enterprises for over UAH 17.1 billion.

"Oschadbank has historically lent to state defense industry enterprises, so we know better than anyone how difficult the process of simplifying access to bank loans was for privately owned defense industry companies and how important it is for the development of the industry," Deputy Chairman of the Oschadbank Board Yuriy Katsion said.