Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

Windrose airline will carry out medium-haul reserved transportation and provide reservation services for the state aviation company Ukraine.

According to information in the ProZorro system, the term of rendering services is until December 31, 2019.

The contract worth UAH 35.1 million was signed as a result of the negotiation procedure. Payment is upon the provision of services within 20 business days. The source of funding is the funds of Ukraine state enterprise for 2019.

Windrose was founded in 2003. Its core business is organization and implementation of charter, corporate, tourist and VIP flights.

The company's fleet consists of seven Airbus aircraft: four Airbus-321 aircraft, two Airbus-320s, and one long-haul Airbus-330 aircraft.

According to some media reports, Windrose airline is included in the sphere of influence of Privat Financial and Industrial Group, co-owned by Ihor Kolomoisky.