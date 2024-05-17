MFA resumes provision of consular services to men of military age from May 18

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine ordered foreign diplomatic institutions from May 18 to resume, in accordance with current legislation, the acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of military age, which was suspended on April 23.

"During several weeks of a technical pause, specialists from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly updated regulatory documents and made changes to the algorithms of information and communication systems, which made it possible to bring consular activities into compliance with the Law of Ukraine On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration. The Defense Ministry and other authorities carried out separate work to create mechanisms for updating military registration data and synchronizing them with the consular services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that according to the new legislation, along with the documents necessary to receive the selected consular service, men aged 18 to 60 years must also submit their military registration document in paper or electronic form. At the same time, a paper document can only be submitted before the start of the conscript's electronic account, in which everyone will be able to independently generate an electronic document.

A paper military registration document is a certificate of registration at a conscription station or a military ID or a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service. Thus, conscripts need to have a certificate of registration at the conscription station, and those liable for military service and military personnel need a military ID or temporary certificate.

Paper military registration documents will be valid only until the conscript's electronic account is launched. After its launch, electronic military registration documents will be in effect – documents displayed in the application on the user's smartphone and containing verified data from the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons liable for Military Service and Reservists.

Starting from June 18, it will be possible to create it independently after updating your own data in the conscript's electronic account. To receive consular services, the electronic military registration document must be reliable and up-to-date, that is, generated no earlier than three days before contacting the consular office. If the document is older than three days, you should re-create it in the recruiter's electronic account before applying. By scanning the code from the applicant's smartphone, the consul will be able to receive real-time confirmation of the relevance of the applicant's military credentials and the ability to receive consular services.

According to information from the Defense Ministry, the electronic account will be implemented in the format of the Reserve+ mobile application, which can only be downloaded from the official App Store and Google Play markers. In the application, it will be possible to clarify the mobile number, place of actual residence and email address, as defined by law. From June 18, the application will have the opportunity, after clarifying your data, to generate an extract from the Oberih register with personal and service data stored in the register.

A paper or electronic military registration document for obtaining consular services may not be presented in three cases: when it comes to issuing an identity card for returning to Ukraine (the so-called "white passport"), when the consular action is performed in the interests of the child, the second parent who is a foreigner or stateless person, or if an arrested or imprisoned applicant applies for consular services.

If the conscript's electronic account has not yet started working, but there is no paper document, a citizen of Ukraine can use a temporary alternative option: register for temporary consular registration or update his consular registration data, and then apply for consular services without an electronic or paper military document. In this case, there is no need to make a separate entry in the electronic queue for submitting documents for temporary consular registration or updating consular registration data (such documents are submitted as part of the entry in the electronic queue for the corresponding consular service along with the package of documents necessary for its receipt).

The list of documents required for temporary consular registration or updating data for staying there is contained in the corresponding section on the website of the foreign diplomatic institution that provides this service for residents of its consular district. If there is a residence permit in a foreign country, the citizen must also add a copy of such permission to the documents for registration.