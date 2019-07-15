Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

Maksym Nefyodov has left the Ministry for Economic Development and Trade, where he worked as a deputy minister, and is to start work at Ukraine's customs service from Monday, July 15.

"It was my last working day yesterday, I submitted an e-declaration for resignation, had my exit check list signed, picked up my work record book. Thanks to the Economic Development Ministry – I'll be missing you. [I'll start working] at the customs from Monday," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday, July 13.

Nefyodov noted that during his four years at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the ProZorro electronic system for public procurement and the ProZorro.Sale e-auction system were created, Ukraine climbed 16 positions in the Doing Business rating, small-scale privatization was launched, the state supervision and inspection system was reformed, and Soviet standard specifications were cancelled. Also, the ProAID International Technical Assistance Coordination Portal and the ProZvit portal with financial information about state-owned enterprises were launched.

As was reported, Ukraine's Commission on Senior Civil Service nominated Nefyodov as customs chief after the final stage of a respective competition on June 26.

The Cabinet on July 5 enacted Nefyodov's resignation as deputy minister and appointed him head of the customs service.