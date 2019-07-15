Economy

10:21 15.07.2019

Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

2 min read
Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

Maksym Nefyodov has left the Ministry for Economic Development and Trade, where he worked as a deputy minister, and is to start work at Ukraine's customs service from Monday, July 15.

"It was my last working day yesterday, I submitted an e-declaration for resignation, had my exit check list signed, picked up my work record book. Thanks to the Economic Development Ministry – I'll be missing you. [I'll start working] at the customs from Monday," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday, July 13.

Nefyodov noted that during his four years at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the ProZorro electronic system for public procurement and the ProZorro.Sale e-auction system were created, Ukraine climbed 16 positions in the Doing Business rating, small-scale privatization was launched, the state supervision and inspection system was reformed, and Soviet standard specifications were cancelled. Also, the ProAID International Technical Assistance Coordination Portal and the ProZvit portal with financial information about state-owned enterprises were launched.

As was reported, Ukraine's Commission on Senior Civil Service nominated Nefyodov as customs chief after the final stage of a respective competition on June 26.

The Cabinet on July 5 enacted Nefyodov's resignation as deputy minister and appointed him head of the customs service.

Tags: #nefyodov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 05.07.2019
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

10:52 26.06.2019
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

11:52 19.10.2018
Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

10:52 18.09.2018
Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

14:06 27.08.2018
Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

18:27 24.07.2018
SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

12:51 16.05.2018
Economy ministry wants to start privatization of large companies from selling Centrenergo

Economy ministry wants to start privatization of large companies from selling Centrenergo

10:51 07.02.2018
Economy ministry opposes monopolization of functions of organizing trading with arrested assets by SETAM

Economy ministry opposes monopolization of functions of organizing trading with arrested assets by SETAM

10:04 08.12.2017
Bill 'Buy Ukrainian, Pay to Ukrainians' violates Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Economy ministry

Bill 'Buy Ukrainian, Pay to Ukrainians' violates Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Economy ministry

18:54 19.10.2017
Creation of Eastern Pan-European platform for IT will help develop internal IT market in Ukraine - Nefyodov

Creation of Eastern Pan-European platform for IT will help develop internal IT market in Ukraine - Nefyodov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

LATEST

Україна продовжила на 2020 рік дію ембарго на російські товари

Naftogaz companies transfer almost UAH 60 bln to state budget in six months

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

Ukrtransnafta checks quality of U.S. crude oil, pumps it to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Naftogaz raises $335 mln in three-year notes and EUR600 mln in five-year notes – source

Zelensky orders funds be found to accelerate building circular road in Dnipro and road to Kryvy Rih

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Court launches proceedings in cases to recover funds from Kolomoisky under NBU's claim

Naftogaz Ukrainy starts bookbuilding for LPNs pegged to U.S. dollars, euros – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD