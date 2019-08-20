Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

Head of the Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov plans to focus on postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, container transportation at ports in the coming year.

"Three channels of work will be priority for me next year: postal transportation, transportation by trucks on the western border and container transportation in ports. I understand that there are other problems, but that is what will be the focus, and it is good for us to there were enough resources for these three stories," he said during a meeting with business at the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Nefyodov said that after his request on Facebook to send him complaints, he received more than 1,000 of them, most of them related to customs clearance of cars.

"I received about a thousand complaints about cars, about 50 that somewhere they collect UAH 50 from a minibus and somewhere bad toilets. And I only got two cases where there is a real plot, which can be checked and addressed," Nefyodov said.

According to him, one of these cases has already been sent to law enforcement agencies. In the future, Nefyodov plans to launch an electronic complaints system, like Dozorro in public procurement – with the ability of leaving a complaint online and tracking the status of its processing.