Economy

12:35 25.11.2019

Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

1 min read
Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

Accounts of the State Fiscal Service daily are locked by court rulings, and the problem with paying the latest tranche for supply of one of the scanners to the customs service appeared in connection with this, Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Over the past three months there have been only two days when the State Fiscal Service could pay something, because its accounts are locked daily by various lawsuits. Therefore, we had a problem with paying the last tranche, but only for technical reasons. We submit payments every day to the State Treasury. But everything will be fine," Nefyodov said.

"We are fighting in the courts to unlock the accounts," he added.

At the same time, Nefyodov said that in such circumstances, problems with payment concern the payment of any bills. "This is not only a problem with scanners. It applies to any payments, except for protected articles, such as salaries, for example. Yes, a sad situation, but this is one of the reasons why the State Fiscal Service is being liquidated," the head of the customs service said.

Tags: #nefyodov #state_customs_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 20.08.2019
President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

16:46 20.08.2019
EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

16:41 20.08.2019
Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

10:21 15.07.2019
Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

14:02 05.07.2019
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

10:52 26.06.2019
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

11:52 19.10.2018
Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

10:52 18.09.2018
Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

14:06 27.08.2018
Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

18:27 24.07.2018
SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

SPF introduces first 18 small enterprises for privatization to e-sales system

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Bakcell to buy Vodafone Ukraine for $734 mln

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

IMF mission notes tangible progress in Ukrainian reforms – PM

MTS selling Ukrainian business for $734 mln, to pay 26.5 bln rubles in special dividends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD