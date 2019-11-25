Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

Accounts of the State Fiscal Service daily are locked by court rulings, and the problem with paying the latest tranche for supply of one of the scanners to the customs service appeared in connection with this, Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Over the past three months there have been only two days when the State Fiscal Service could pay something, because its accounts are locked daily by various lawsuits. Therefore, we had a problem with paying the last tranche, but only for technical reasons. We submit payments every day to the State Treasury. But everything will be fine," Nefyodov said.

"We are fighting in the courts to unlock the accounts," he added.

At the same time, Nefyodov said that in such circumstances, problems with payment concern the payment of any bills. "This is not only a problem with scanners. It applies to any payments, except for protected articles, such as salaries, for example. Yes, a sad situation, but this is one of the reasons why the State Fiscal Service is being liquidated," the head of the customs service said.