Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

The State Customs Service plans to launch the IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2010 and the eBorder mobile application in October 2020, Head of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"Next year we want to introduce the eBorder mobile application together with our colleagues from the State Border Service, which will allow everyone not only to understand what is happening at the border, but also to receive those services that the state should provide to those who wish to cross the border online," Nefyodov said at the Monday's press conference.

As for the HR strategy, the start of competitions for chiefs and deputy heads of customs offices is scheduled for February 2020, and in March the authority plans to launch testing the level of knowledge and switch customs personnel to contracts, and the updated KPI system should start working in June 2020.

According to the published plans, seven scanners at customs should operate in test mode in January next year, while for customs control they will be fully launched in July. By June, the State Customs should also carry out diagnostics of 11 mobile scanners, which would fully resume operation in November. By September, it is planned to launch 15 new weight complexes, according to the authority's strategy.

According to Nefyodov, financing of such infrastructure projects for the next year is announced at UAH 480 million.