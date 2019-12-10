Economy

15:48 10.12.2019

Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

2 min read
Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

The State Customs Service plans to launch the IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2010 and the eBorder mobile application in October 2020, Head of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"Next year we want to introduce the eBorder mobile application together with our colleagues from the State Border Service, which will allow everyone not only to understand what is happening at the border, but also to receive those services that the state should provide to those who wish to cross the border online," Nefyodov said at the Monday's press conference.

As for the HR strategy, the start of competitions for chiefs and deputy heads of customs offices is scheduled for February 2020, and in March the authority plans to launch testing the level of knowledge and switch customs personnel to contracts, and the updated KPI system should start working in June 2020.

According to the published plans, seven scanners at customs should operate in test mode in January next year, while for customs control they will be fully launched in July. By June, the State Customs should also carry out diagnostics of 11 mobile scanners, which would fully resume operation in November. By September, it is planned to launch 15 new weight complexes, according to the authority's strategy.

According to Nefyodov, financing of such infrastructure projects for the next year is announced at UAH 480 million.

Tags: #nefyodov #state_customs_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:35 25.11.2019
Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

19:01 20.08.2019
President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

16:46 20.08.2019
EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

16:41 20.08.2019
Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

10:21 15.07.2019
Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

Nefyodov leaves economy ministry, to start work at Ukraine's customs on Monday

14:02 05.07.2019
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

10:52 26.06.2019
Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

Nefyodov wins competition to head Customs Service

11:52 19.10.2018
Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

Accounting Chamber accusations against ProZorro are groundless – official

10:52 18.09.2018
Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

Some 66 enterprises to pass energy efficiency audit under GIZ project

14:06 27.08.2018
Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

Govt dismisses Mykolska, appoints Nefyodov acting trade representative of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

LATEST

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD