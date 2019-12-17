Customs service head counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020

The Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020.

"We have already developed and are now discussing a bill in the Cabinet of Ministers that deals with excisable goods smuggling... With the criminalization of excisable smuggling, this is the plan for next year," Nefyodov said during the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program.

He also added that excisable goods smuggling entails a much larger loss of the national budget than other types of smuggling.