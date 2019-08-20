Facts

19:01 20.08.2019

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

The Office of the President of Ukraine is preparing a bill to simplify the procedure for the employment and dismissal of public servants, which can be introduced as an emergency one, head of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"Now we have worked out a bill together with the President's Office [I hope that it will be introduced as a priority one] to simplify the issues of dismissal and hiring for the civil service," Nefyodov said, answering journalists' questions about the potential dismissal of heads of several regional customs.

According to him, amendments to the law on civil service are necessary for updating the reformed customs service.

"The law on public service does not allow to easily hire and fire employees ... Of course, if we run after every civil servant for six or seven months, he can go on sick leave at any time and de facto stay there forever, I suppose, then the renewal process [of customs house] will definitely be delayed," the head of the customs service commented.

According to Nefyodov, so far only one of the customs officials has lost his post, the dismissal of which was demanded by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Only one of these leaders was fired - the head of the Lviv customs," said Nefyodov.

As reported, on July 6, during a trip to Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, President Zelensky called on then acting Head of the State Fiscal Service Oleksandr Vlasov to make tough decisions regarding four heads of customs offices.

