Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta plans to begin the construction of a new innovative sorting terminal in Dnipro in 2020, Director of Nova Poshta Oleksandr Bulba has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The plan for this year is to complete the Lviv terminal and next year to launch the Kharkiv one ... We also plan to start building an innovative terminal in Dnipro next year," he said.

According to Bulba, the company plans in 2019 to begin upgrading the Kyiv innovative sorting terminal: install the second phase of the new sorting line, which will double the terminal capacity.

As reported, in May Nova Poshta launched Khmelnytsky Innovative Terminal, the key infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. It sorts and ships parcels for 71 locations throughout Ukraine. Nova Poshta invested almost EUR10 million in the construction of the terminal with a total area of 7,700 square meters.