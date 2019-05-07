Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) sees net profit rise by 2.5 times in Q1, 2019

Alfa-Bank's net profit (Kyiv) in January-March 2019 amounted to UAH 526.919 million, which is 2.5 times more than in the same period of 2018, according to a quarterly report of the bank.

According to the report, the text of which is posted on its website, the net interest income of the bank in the first quarter of this year increased by 20.4% compared with the corresponding period of 2018, to UAH 1.019 billion.

Assets for the three months increased by 0.5%, to UAH 60.618 billion, while loans to customers decreased by 3.8%, to UAH 31.235 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the bank's liabilities have decreased by 0.4%, to UAH 55.048 billion, its net worth rose by 10.5%, to UAH 5.57 billion, charter capital remained at the level of UAH 12.179 billion.