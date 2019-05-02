Economy

09:27 02.05.2019

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Belneftekhim says that the matter of compensation for the losses it suffered from the delivery of low-quality Urals crude to Belarus has yet to be settled and that the country intends to demand an appropriate sum from the Russian side.

"The matter of compensation isn't getting taken off the agenda. The Belarusian side will demand compensation of losses for market entities and for the state," Belneftekhim's press service told Interfax-West.

Tags: #oil #compensation #russia #belarus
