Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

S-Engineering LLC production company (Odesa) at the end of February signed a licensing agreement with AEG Power Solutions, which will provide it with the exclusive right to manufacture solar converters using AEG PS technology.

According to the website of S-Engineering, converters with a capacity of up to 1,000 kVA will be produced at its Odesa factory under the SEMAG brand, created by the Metropoliya group of companies and SE Group International.

At present, converters, which are the main component of solar plants, are not produced in Ukraine.

"The equipment produced by under the AEG PS technology in Ukraine will have a sufficient share of local production to receive the U-1 certificate confirming the Ukrainian origin of the goods," Oleksandr Semeniuh, the director for solar energy projects at S-Engineering LLC, said.

Vice President for Business and New Markets Development at AEG Power Solutions Jorg Liedloff said that in future the company has big plans to expand the product line that is manufactured using its technology in Ukraine.

Metropoliya provides engineering services of a full cycle in the energy sector. SE Group International, headed by S-Engineering, manufactures switchboard equipment certified under European standards.

AEG Power Solutions is the leading global supplier of power supply systems and solutions.