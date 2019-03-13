Economy

18:06 13.03.2019

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

2 min read
Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

S-Engineering LLC production company (Odesa) at the end of February signed a licensing agreement with AEG Power Solutions, which will provide it with the exclusive right to manufacture solar converters using AEG PS technology.

According to the website of S-Engineering, converters with a capacity of up to 1,000 kVA will be produced at its Odesa factory under the SEMAG brand, created by the Metropoliya group of companies and SE Group International.

At present, converters, which are the main component of solar plants, are not produced in Ukraine.

"The equipment produced by under the AEG PS technology in Ukraine will have a sufficient share of local production to receive the U-1 certificate confirming the Ukrainian origin of the goods," Oleksandr Semeniuh, the director for solar energy projects at S-Engineering LLC, said.

Vice President for Business and New Markets Development at AEG Power Solutions Jorg Liedloff said that in future the company has big plans to expand the product line that is manufactured using its technology in Ukraine.

Metropoliya provides engineering services of a full cycle in the energy sector. SE Group International, headed by S-Engineering, manufactures switchboard equipment certified under European standards.

AEG Power Solutions is the leading global supplier of power supply systems and solutions.

Tags: #solar_power #odesa #aeg_ps
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 02.03.2019
Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

14:38 27.02.2019
TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

TIU Canada seeks to complete building two solar power plants in Odesa region in summer

09:15 19.02.2019
Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

18:16 16.02.2019
Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

15:20 15.02.2019
DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

15:10 16.11.2018
Ukrgazvydobuvannia plans to build 3 MW solar power plant

Ukrgazvydobuvannia plans to build 3 MW solar power plant

09:40 07.11.2018
Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

16:47 02.10.2018
Large EPC contractor Kness to launch first own solar power plants for 33 MW

Large EPC contractor Kness to launch first own solar power plants for 33 MW

11:16 28.09.2018
Odesa court rules arrest without bail of three suspects in Mykhaylyk attack

Odesa court rules arrest without bail of three suspects in Mykhaylyk attack

14:12 26.09.2018
Touchstone interested in building offshore combined solar, wind power plant in Ukraine

Touchstone interested in building offshore combined solar, wind power plant in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

LATEST

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

“Darnitsa” increases its net profit by 31% - to UAH 449 million in 2018

TAScombank owner Tigipko resigns as chairman of board of financial institution

U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko has no intention to run for post of Naftogaz chief

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Trend towards hryvnia strengthening supported by favorable external conditions – NBU

Kobolev wants to complete arbitration with Gazprom as head of Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD