Economy

14:33 31.01.2019

NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

2 min read
NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) believes that the forecast of slowing inflation in 2019 to 6.3% from 9.8% in 2018 announced in October 2018 is realistic.

"Inflation will continue to slow down gradually. As before, the NBU expects that it will fall to 6.3% by the end of 2019 and by 5.0% by the end of 2020. In addition, as it is planned earlier, by the beginning 2020, inflation will fall within the target range - 5% +/- 1 percentage point (p.p.)," the central bank reported on its website.

According to the NBU, inflation will slow down thanks to: weighted fiscal policy in terms of substantial payments on the state debt in 2019-2020; a slowdown in wage growth amid a reduction in the gap in their level in comparison with neighboring countries and a decrease in the intensity of migration processes; relatively low volatility of the hryvnia exchange rate and, accordingly, moderate rates of imported inflation; cheaper energy in global markets, as well as a slow rise in prices for raw food products.

"These factors contribute to a slowdown in underlying inflation to 5% in 2019 from 8.7% in 2018, and no more than 4% in 2020-2021," the central bank said.

At the same time, the further increase in administratively regulated prices and tariffs required to bring them to the market level will have an inflationary impact.

Tags: #nbu #inflation
AD

MORE ABOUT

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

NBU could reduce norm of mandatory forex sale to 30% or completely cancel it

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 9.8% in 2018 - statistics

NBU approves new system of currency regulation, publishes roadmap of currency liberalization

Govt posts balance of UAH 9.9 bln in hryvnia, UAH 47 bln in currency in early 2019

LATEST

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

Installation of gas meters for households could cost some UAH 2.5 bln for Naftogaz – Energy minister

Ukraine's state debt falls to 62.7% of GDP in 2018 – Finance ministry

Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

JKX raises average daily production by 38% in early 2019

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD