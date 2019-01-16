Economy

15:53 16.01.2019

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

2 min read
Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

Ukraine in 2018 managed to achieve the best macroeconomic indicators for the last five to seven years, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"In 2018, the economy of Ukraine demonstrated the most rapid growth in the past seven years. Real GDP grew 3.8% over three quarters and the full-year economic growth was 3.4% according to the NBU forecast," he said.

"Despite having exceeded the NBU target, year-end inflation returned to the downward trend and has declined to a single-digit value for the first time over five years, coming in at 9.8%," the report on the NBU's website reads, citing the banker.

"Ukraine received a new program of cooperation with the IMF, which lays the groundwork for further strengthening of macrofinancial stability. As a result, $2.4 billion was added to the reserves by international partners (the IMF, the EU and the World Bank). The resulting amount of international reserves is the highest in five years, at $20.8 billion. The last time we saw such figures was in the fall of 2013," he said.

"Thanks to the tight monetary policy as well as the benign global price environment for Ukrainian exports in the first half of the year, and the record harvest of grain crops in the second half of 2018, the hryvnia strengthened by 1.4% over the year," the expert stated.

"We begin the year 2019 with a revolutionary currency liberalization the likes of which Ukraine has never seen ... In addition, 2019 should become an important year for a further recovery in lending. Despite the progress made over the past two years, banks have yet to become fully operational, especially as regards working with large corporate borrowers and making mortgage loans to households," he added.

Tags: #nbu #inflation #gdp
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NBU could reduce norm of mandatory forex sale to 30% or completely cancel it

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 9.8% in 2018 - statistics

NBU approves new system of currency regulation, publishes roadmap of currency liberalization

Govt posts balance of UAH 9.9 bln in hryvnia, UAH 47 bln in currency in early 2019

NBU points out weakening of inflation risks, improved inflation expectations

NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

Hryvnia getting stronger amid its high value, growing foreign currency offers– NBU

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

LATEST

Ukrnafta to put 320,000 tonnes of oil up for sale at first auction in 2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

World Bank launches pilot project of farmland satellite monitoring in three regions of Ukraine

Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

We managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization, Ukraine's exit from risk zone by joint efforts – Poroshenko

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD