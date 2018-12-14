Owner of 112 Ukraine TV channel sells it to MP Kozak, withdraws from media business in Ukraine

The owner of the Swiss company Plirofories AG (owned 100% of the TV channels of 112.ua group), Eduard Katz, has announced his withdrawal from media business in Ukraine and the sale of the television channel.

"The reasons for his decision, he said, were the complex issues with protection of freedom of speech in Ukraine, the preclusion of the TV channel's activity by the Ukrainian parliament and the National Council of TV and Radio Broadcasting, and the excessive political nature of the information market in Ukraine, which endangers living up to the journalism standards in the channel's everyday activities," according to a report on the website of the 112 Ukraine channel.

"Unfortunately, the current political reality prevents the TV channel from full-fledged development of the TV channel. We repeatedly turned to Ukrainian and European … and asked to protect the TV channel and demanded not to allow the shrinking of the freedom of speech in Ukraine. However, the lack of guarantees that the situation with the protection of freedom of speech in Ukraine will improve led to my decision to leave the media business in Ukraine," Eduard Katz said in his statement on the issue.

At the same time, according to the state register of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, as of today Taras Kozak, a people's deputy of Ukraine, a member of the parliamentary committee on taxation and customs policy (the Opposition Bloc faction), is the ultimate beneficiary of all six TV channels that are part of 112 Ukraine.