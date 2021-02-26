Facts

11:51 26.02.2021

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

The Supreme Court's Administrative Court of Cassation has received a claim from 112-TV TV Company, which is appealing against the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the application of sanctions.

"On February 25, 2021, the Administrative Court of Cassation, as part of the Supreme Court, received a claim from 112 TV LLC TV and Radio company, which appeals against the decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 No. 43/2021 'On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),' namely, Paragraph 4 of Appendix No. 2, according to which sanctions were applied to the plaintiff," the Supreme Court said on Friday.

The claim, which was submitted to the court, was assigned the registration number of the case No. 9901/40/21.

