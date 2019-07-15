Facts

12:24 15.07.2019

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary


TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

The international editorial board of the television channel 112 Ukraine has issued a recommendation against the demonstration of Oliver Stone's documentary, Revealing Ukraine, the television channel stated on its website.

The board held an urgent meeting, with participation of its members David Coburn, Nathan Gill, and Arne Gericke, who are members of the European Parliament, and passed a resolution "strongly recommending that the 112 Ukraine staff should refrain from airing the Oliver Stone documentary 'Revealing Ukraine,'" according to the statement released on Monday morning.

The recommendation was given because of fears that journalists' rights will not be fully protected should the channel get sanctioned for airing the film, the resolution said.

The screening is scheduled for July 16. The film features in particular the head of the political board of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform-For Life Party, Viktor Medvedchuk, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

