Unknown person fires grenade launcher at TV channel's building in Kyiv, no one hurt

The Kyiv police are looking for the criminal who opened fire from a grenade launched at a building of a television channel, the communications department of the Kyiv police said.

The department did not disclose the name of the channel, but, according to some media, it was the 112. Ukraine TV channel.

"No one has been injured. The incident was qualified as a terror attack. The special police operation to detain the shooter is declared in the capital," the Kyiv police said.

At 3:40 a.m., the police received a report that local residents had heard a sound similar to the sound of an explosion on the Dehtiarivska Street in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. The operative and investigative teams of the district and central police departments, bomb disposal experts, canine handlers, and patrols arrived at the scene.

"Having arrived, policemen found the damaged face of the building and cordoned the territory adjacent to the crime scene off. They found an empty grenade launcher barrel while examining [the crime scene] and will sent it for an examination," the police said.

Information about the incident was added to the unified register of pretrial investigations under the Ukrainian Criminal Code article on terror attack.

Law enforcement authorities are now trying to identify and detain the person involved in the offense and determine the motives of the crime.

All collected materials will be forwarded to the Ukrainian Security Service in accordance with its jurisdiction for further investigation.