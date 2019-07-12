Facts

12:03 12.07.2019

TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK bought by front man, impossible to establish link with Medvedchuk – NCTRB deputy head

Deputy head of Ukraine's National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting (NCTRB) Uliana Feshchuk has said there is no evidence of a connection between television channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK with Opposition Bloc – For Life's political council head Viktor Medvedchuk.

"We live in a state ruled by law and therefore we act according to the law… These TV channels were bought by a front man, and we cannot show the involvement of Medvedchuk," she said in parliament on Thursday evening.

Feshchuk said NCTRB is working with the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine to establish the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of the 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, adding her council must be granted more expansive powers.

"There are 33 court cases against the 112.Ukraine TV channel regarding their violation of current legislation. Some 18 penalties have been imposed on NewsOne, which are now being challenged in court," she said, adding that the council currently does not have the authority necessary to influence the behavior of Ukrainian television channels.

