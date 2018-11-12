U.S. committed to opposing Nord Stream 2, TurkStream – U.S. energy secretary

The United States are committed to opposing construction of Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, which would allow Russia not to use the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) in delivering gas to Europe, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Monday.

Perry said that the reasons for this are rather clear: the citizens of Ukraine and Europe should not become hostages to the supply of energy from one source.

According to him, the United States is ready to work as partners with Ukraine in the energy sector.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian government noted a great interest in this joint work, announcing a wide range of opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector between Ukraine and the United States.

"Everything related to the production of Ukrainian gas, cooperation in the management of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, deepening cooperation in the nuclear field and in many other areas where we have absolutely good opportunities to be stronger together," Groysman said, commenting on possible areas for partnership.