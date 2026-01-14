Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 estimated at $8–12 mln

The Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 is preliminarily estimated at $8–12 million, while the share of imported materials has fallen from 80% in 2016 to 17% in 2025, according to the analytical center Experts Club.

"Local production reduces costs compared to imported analogues, which is especially important for large‑scale reconstruction projects," the material quoted Konstantin Kalafat, co‑owner and director of Kovlar Group, as saying.

According to an analytical study by Ukrainian passive fire protection manufacturer Kovlar Group, based on interim results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome, if hostilities end, the market could grow to $25 million starting in 2026. Demand is expected to be dominated by specialized fire‑resistant paints (70–80%), fire‑resistant plasters and boards (5–10%), sealing systems for penetrations and communications protection (5–10%), and ventilation and smoke ducts as well as wood protection products (around 5%). An additional driver could be rising demand for epoxy and polyurethane fire protection systems for oil and gas infrastructure, energy, and strategic facilities, a segment previously constrained by the high cost of imported analogues.

Experts Club notes that amid the war and logistical constraints, import substitution continues, and in 2025 the market simultaneously featured Ukrainian producers and international brands through suppliers and certified systems, including Ammokote, Hensotherm, Defens, Promapaint, and Steelguard. Kovlar Group is named as the segment leader in public assessments, claiming about 65% of Ukraine’s fire protection materials market and a portfolio of more than 25 fire protection products and related materials. Other notable Ukrainian manufacturers mentioned include Kapitel Dnipro and NPP Spetsmaterialy.