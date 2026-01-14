Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:15 14.01.2026

Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 estimated at $8–12 mln

2 min read

The Ukrainian passive fire protection market in 2025 is preliminarily estimated at $8–12 million, while the share of imported materials has fallen from 80% in 2016 to 17% in 2025, according to the analytical center Experts Club.

"Local production reduces costs compared to imported analogues, which is especially important for large‑scale reconstruction projects," the material quoted Konstantin Kalafat, co‑owner and director of Kovlar Group, as saying.

According to an analytical study by Ukrainian passive fire protection manufacturer Kovlar Group, based on interim results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome, if hostilities end, the market could grow to $25 million starting in 2026. Demand is expected to be dominated by specialized fire‑resistant paints (70–80%), fire‑resistant plasters and boards (5–10%), sealing systems for penetrations and communications protection (5–10%), and ventilation and smoke ducts as well as wood protection products (around 5%). An additional driver could be rising demand for epoxy and polyurethane fire protection systems for oil and gas infrastructure, energy, and strategic facilities, a segment previously constrained by the high cost of imported analogues.

Experts Club notes that amid the war and logistical constraints, import substitution continues, and in 2025 the market simultaneously featured Ukrainian producers and international brands through suppliers and certified systems, including Ammokote, Hensotherm, Defens, Promapaint, and Steelguard. Kovlar Group is named as the segment leader in public assessments, claiming about 65% of Ukraine’s fire protection materials market and a portfolio of more than 25 fire protection products and related materials. Other notable Ukrainian manufacturers mentioned include Kapitel Dnipro and NPP Spetsmaterialy.

Tags: #kovlar_group #experts_club

MORE ABOUT

16:31 20.10.2025
Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world – overview

Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world – overview

21:13 28.09.2025
Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world in the first half of 2025

Key economic indicators for Ukraine and the world in the first half of 2025

11:43 25.02.2025
Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

09:24 25.02.2025
Share of imported fire-retardant materials decreases from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024 – Kovlar Group

Share of imported fire-retardant materials decreases from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024 – Kovlar Group

14:26 28.08.2024
Largest Ukrainian manufacturer of fire protection materials Kovlar Group declares information attack

Largest Ukrainian manufacturer of fire protection materials Kovlar Group declares information attack

14:22 28.08.2024
Kovlar Group, the largest Ukrainian manufacturer of fire protection materials, has been subjected to an information attack

Kovlar Group, the largest Ukrainian manufacturer of fire protection materials, has been subjected to an information attack

HOT NEWS

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

Ukrainian Parliament fails to appoint Shmyhal as 1st Dpty-PM, Minister of Energy

LATEST

Naftogaz head denies introduction of restrictions on gas consumption in any region of Ukraine

Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

Profile committee recommends Rada adopt bill on liberalization of land relations

Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

State system of online gambling monitoring put into operation, market has 6 months to join – PlayCity

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Restoring access to Polymarket requires platform to obtain license – PlayCity Ukrainian gambling agency

Investment concept by Dragon Capital, Amber Infrastructure wins selection for European Commission's Ukraine Reconstruction Fund

Moldova prepares to start negotiations with IMF on new cooperation program

AD
AD