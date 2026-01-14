Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:31 14.01.2026

Profile committee recommends Rada adopt bill on liberalization of land relations


The Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that the parliament adopt the draft law on the liberalization of land relations (No. 14087), the press service of the Verkhovna Rada office reported.

"The draft law is aimed at expanding access to land resources, digitalizing procedures in the land sector, improving mechanisms for land confiscation, and increasing transparency and efficiency in the management of state and municipal lands," the statement said.

The document proposes allowing financing for the preparation of land plots for sale using non-budgetary funds, with the winner of the land auction later reimbursing the costs incurred.

"This approach is expected to accelerate the preparation of land for sale and reduce the burden on budgets," lawmakers said.

The draft law also improves the mechanism for land confiscation. The State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre will be granted the authority to file lawsuits for land confiscation, and confiscated plots will be required to be sold at land auctions.

One of the proposals in this legislative initiative is the introduction of an electronic system for interaction in the land management sector. It would enable digital technical and information exchange between clients and developers of relevant documentation, valuation specialists, landowners and land users, state cadastral registrars, executive authorities, and local governments. The system is expected to allow submission of documents and receipt of decisions in both paper and electronic form.

The draft law also proposes, for the duration of martial law and for three years after its termination, a simplified procedure for changing the designated use of land plots for the construction of family-type orphanages. It would also expand the list of objects eligible for simplified procedures for changing land-use designation.

