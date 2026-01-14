State system of online gambling monitoring put into operation, market has 6 months to join – PlayCity

The Government of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the appointment of the State Enterprise Diia as the technical administrator of the State System of Online Gambling Monitoring, which was the final step before the system is put into commercial operation, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Natalia Denikeyeva said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are currently at the stage of contracting with the state enterprise Diia to transfer the system we purchased and accepted to Diia, deploy it on their infrastructure, and, after brief testing, put it into industrial operation," said Hennadiy Novikov, head of Ukraine’s State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Control, PlayCity, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

At a briefing, officials noted that licensed operators are being given six months to connect to the State System of Online Monitoring.

Novikov added that a tender for the second phase of the online monitoring system implementation will be announced soon. This phase is expected to include tracking game results, monitoring gaming machines, ensuring compliance with responsible gaming principles, and recording transactions with hryvnia substitutes.

"We are now at the final stage of securing financing because, unfortunately, the state budget did not allocate funds for this critically important system. But we have found a way to resolve the situation," the agency head said.

He noted that, based on assessments conducted during consultations with IT companies in 2025, the estimated cost for creating the second phase was UAH 45 million.

"But we will refine this figure for the second phase because the situation in the country has changed, the hryvnia exchange rate has shifted, and the market itself has evolved. So the amount may be slightly adjusted," Novikov explained.