Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

PrJSC Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant (previously - Ordzhonikidze Mining, Dnipropetrovsk region) in January-June of this year reduced net losses by 65.2% compared to the same period last year - to UAH 149.069 million from UAH 428.350 million.

According to the plant’s interim report in the first half of 2025, net income for this period increased by 41.3% - to UAH 479.767 million from UAH 339.617 million. The loss at the end of June 2025 was UAH 134.060 million.

Based on the results of its activities in 2023, Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant increased its net loss 13-fold compared to 2022, rising from UAH 47.9 million to UAH 624 million.

Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant and Marhanets Mining and Processing Plant, both in Dnipropetrovsk region and part of the Privat group, stopped mining and processing raw manganese ore in late October to early November of 2023. The plant was unable to resume operations in 2024 due to a decline in demand for ferroalloys and a shortage of electricity.