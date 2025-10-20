Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:20 20.10.2025

Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

1 min read

PrJSC Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant (previously - Ordzhonikidze Mining, Dnipropetrovsk region) in January-June of this year reduced net losses by 65.2% compared to the same period last year - to UAH 149.069 million from UAH 428.350 million.

According to the plant’s interim report in the first half of 2025, net income for this period increased by 41.3% - to UAH 479.767 million from UAH 339.617 million. The loss at the end of June 2025 was UAH 134.060 million.

Based on the results of its activities in 2023, Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant increased its net loss 13-fold compared to 2022, rising from UAH 47.9 million to UAH 624 million.

Pokrovsk Mining and Processing Plant and Marhanets Mining and Processing Plant, both in Dnipropetrovsk region and part of the Privat group, stopped mining and processing raw manganese ore in late October to early November of 2023. The plant was unable to resume operations in 2024 due to a decline in demand for ferroalloys and a shortage of electricity.

Tags: #result #mining #pokrovsk

MORE ABOUT

20:14 17.10.2025
Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

09:51 14.10.2025
Invaders lose 113 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 113 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

10:38 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

20:31 07.10.2025
Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

12:49 04.10.2025
Invaders lose 124 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 124 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

20:05 22.09.2025
AFU General Staff: 32 combat clashes near Pokrovsk axis, 83 along entire frontline

AFU General Staff: 32 combat clashes near Pokrovsk axis, 83 along entire frontline

13:20 20.09.2025
Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

12:03 20.09.2025
Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

15:15 12.09.2025
Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

20:09 15.08.2025
Pokrovsk cleared of sabotage groups – 7th Airmobile Corps

Pokrovsk cleared of sabotage groups – 7th Airmobile Corps

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

AD
AD