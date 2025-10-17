Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:10 17.10.2025

Ukraine to receive EUR 165 mln for mine action in 2026

2 min read
Ukraine to receive EUR 165 mln for mine action in 2026
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The Coalition of Demining Capabilities plans to allocate at least EU 165 million in 2026 to provide Ukraine with equipment and machinery, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

It is noted that such preliminary agreements were announced during a visit to Ukraine by the Coalition Coordinator, representative of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, Rolandas Kiškis.

"During a meeting with specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a draft Operational Plan for 2026 was developed for the implementation of the Coalition's Development Roadmap. It was determined that the funds will be used to purchase mechanized demining vehicles, mine sweepers, remote demining systems, pickup trucks, metal detectors, night vision devices, explosive-resistant suits for sappers, and anti-drone equipment," the report says.

The ministry emphasized that the implementation of the planned measures will significantly strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in the field of combat and humanitarian demining, will contribute to accelerating the pace of clearing Ukrainian lands from explosive objects and their return to economic use.

In addition, international partners are accumulating additional resources to conduct specialized trainings, demining courses and training of Ukrainian specialists according to NATO and IMAS standards.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland and the NATO Support Group in Ukraine also participated in the meeting.

According to the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, the Demining Coalition includes 23 countries: Ukraine, Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, France, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Japan. Canada, the Netherlands, and the United States of America are observers and partners of the Coalition.

Tags: #financial #ministry_of_defense

MORE ABOUT

19:24 14.10.2025
Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

18:03 13.10.2025
Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

20:31 07.10.2025
Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

17:33 23.09.2025
Military Intelligence blows up occupation supply bridge in Belgorod region

Military Intelligence blows up occupation supply bridge in Belgorod region

16:12 22.09.2025
Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

20:26 16.09.2025
Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

18:11 05.09.2025
Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

Ammunition manufacturers to receive up to UAH 150 mln for winning Brave1 grant competition – Defense Ministry

16:58 25.08.2025
Defense Intelligence, Third Corps regain control over Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

Defense Intelligence, Third Corps regain control over Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

AD
AD