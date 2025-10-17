Ukraine to receive EUR 165 mln for mine action in 2026

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua

The Coalition of Demining Capabilities plans to allocate at least EU 165 million in 2026 to provide Ukraine with equipment and machinery, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

It is noted that such preliminary agreements were announced during a visit to Ukraine by the Coalition Coordinator, representative of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, Rolandas Kiškis.

"During a meeting with specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a draft Operational Plan for 2026 was developed for the implementation of the Coalition's Development Roadmap. It was determined that the funds will be used to purchase mechanized demining vehicles, mine sweepers, remote demining systems, pickup trucks, metal detectors, night vision devices, explosive-resistant suits for sappers, and anti-drone equipment," the report says.

The ministry emphasized that the implementation of the planned measures will significantly strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in the field of combat and humanitarian demining, will contribute to accelerating the pace of clearing Ukrainian lands from explosive objects and their return to economic use.

In addition, international partners are accumulating additional resources to conduct specialized trainings, demining courses and training of Ukrainian specialists according to NATO and IMAS standards.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland and the NATO Support Group in Ukraine also participated in the meeting.

According to the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, the Demining Coalition includes 23 countries: Ukraine, Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, France, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Japan. Canada, the Netherlands, and the United States of America are observers and partners of the Coalition.