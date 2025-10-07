Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:31 07.10.2025

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

2 min read

State-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine increased its revenue from product sales by 25.4% in January–September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 – to UAH 21.7 billion, the company's press service reported.

According to the statement, half of the revenue was transferred to budgets at all levels. The company also increased tax payments by almost 70% this year – to UAH 10.7 billion.

"Thanks to revenue growth, significant savings on procurement, and cost optimization, profitability rose from 14.8% last year to 28.6%," the enterprise said.

In September, Forests of Ukraine harvested the largest volume of timber in the past five months – between 1.07 and 1.1 million cubic meters per month.

Execution of auction-based wood supply contracts now exceeds 90%, and factoring in buyer cancellations, the rate reaches 97%. A significant share of refusals comes from front-line, eastern, and northern regions, where logging and delivery risks have increased. Six-month forward contracts are nearly 100% fulfilled.

Timber stockpiles at company warehouses were the lowest since the beginning of the year – 550,000 cubic meters as of the end of the quarter.

The enterprise also noted a seasonal increase in public demand for firewood, consistent with last year's level. In September, more than 300,000 cubic meters of firewood were harvested. By the end of 2025, the company plans to harvest another 900,000 cubic meters to form a strategic winter reserve.

"Exchange prices for firewood have risen significantly since last year. However, Forests of Ukraine maintains stable social prices for households and the public sector. The average price across Ukraine remains around UAH 1,000–1,100 per cubic meter, unchanged from last year," the company summarized.

Tags: #result #financial #forestry

MORE ABOUT

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

20:26 16.09.2025
Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

16:12 11.08.2025
Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

14:15 11.08.2025
Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

Ukraine's National Bank fines Lineura Ukraine UAH 9.6 mln, warns Ukrposhta over inadequate financial monitoring

11:02 26.07.2025
Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

17:39 21.07.2025
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

18:48 16.07.2025
New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

20:09 01.05.2025
Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

20:30 21.03.2025
Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $325 mln during the war, again urges government to address high electricity prices

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

Ukraine's bread and bakery production drops 10% in January–July, while market value expected to grow 15% by year-end – Bakers Association

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

AD
AD