Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

State-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine increased its revenue from product sales by 25.4% in January–September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 – to UAH 21.7 billion, the company's press service reported.

According to the statement, half of the revenue was transferred to budgets at all levels. The company also increased tax payments by almost 70% this year – to UAH 10.7 billion.

"Thanks to revenue growth, significant savings on procurement, and cost optimization, profitability rose from 14.8% last year to 28.6%," the enterprise said.

In September, Forests of Ukraine harvested the largest volume of timber in the past five months – between 1.07 and 1.1 million cubic meters per month.

Execution of auction-based wood supply contracts now exceeds 90%, and factoring in buyer cancellations, the rate reaches 97%. A significant share of refusals comes from front-line, eastern, and northern regions, where logging and delivery risks have increased. Six-month forward contracts are nearly 100% fulfilled.

Timber stockpiles at company warehouses were the lowest since the beginning of the year – 550,000 cubic meters as of the end of the quarter.

The enterprise also noted a seasonal increase in public demand for firewood, consistent with last year's level. In September, more than 300,000 cubic meters of firewood were harvested. By the end of 2025, the company plans to harvest another 900,000 cubic meters to form a strategic winter reserve.

"Exchange prices for firewood have risen significantly since last year. However, Forests of Ukraine maintains stable social prices for households and the public sector. The average price across Ukraine remains around UAH 1,000–1,100 per cubic meter, unchanged from last year," the company summarized.