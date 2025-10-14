Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:24 14.10.2025

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

2 min read
Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

The number of insurance companies in Ukraine remained unchanged in September 2025. As of the end of the month, the market included 50 non-life insurers, 10 life insurers, and one special-status institution – the Export Credit Agency (ECA), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on its website.

The number of banks and insurance brokers also remained the same at 60 and 45, respectively.

The overall number of nonbank financial market participants was unchanged as well, totaling 791.

As of October 1, 2025, the nonbank financial services market comprised 418 financial companies, 104 pawnshops, 88 credit unions, one leasing company, and 74 debt collection agencies, with no change in these figures compared to the previous month.

The number of banking groups remained stable at 16, while the number of nonbank financial groups increased by two to 41 in September.

In the payments market, there were still 15 payment systems established by Ukrainian residents, including state-owned ones, as well as 10 international payment systems.

At the same time, 17 payment institutions, 12 financial institutions authorized to provide payment services, one bank issuing electronic money, and one postal operator were active among payment service providers.

Other market participants included 49 commercial agents (up from 48) and 32 technology operators of payment services (unchanged).

In September, the NBU received 225 requests from market participants regarding registration and licensing actions, including 144 from financial companies, pawnshops, and leasing firms; 45 from insurers; six from credit unions and debt collectors; and 30 from banks.

Tags: #financial #nbu #market

MORE ABOUT

13:45 14.10.2025
NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

20:32 13.10.2025
NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

18:03 13.10.2025
Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

16:09 11.10.2025
Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

20:31 07.10.2025
Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

20:04 07.10.2025
Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

15:15 07.10.2025
NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

11:05 07.10.2025
NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

15:02 06.10.2025
National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

20:36 03.10.2025
Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

LATEST

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine

Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Govt backs idea of ​​introducing zero-rate customs clearance for combat veterans’ vehicles, but source of funding needs to be found

Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

Participants in IMF and World Bank autumn meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

Poltava-based Avtosnab entering school bus market with vehicles based on Peugeot Boxer

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

AD
AD