Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

The number of insurance companies in Ukraine remained unchanged in September 2025. As of the end of the month, the market included 50 non-life insurers, 10 life insurers, and one special-status institution – the Export Credit Agency (ECA), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on its website.

The number of banks and insurance brokers also remained the same at 60 and 45, respectively.

The overall number of nonbank financial market participants was unchanged as well, totaling 791.

As of October 1, 2025, the nonbank financial services market comprised 418 financial companies, 104 pawnshops, 88 credit unions, one leasing company, and 74 debt collection agencies, with no change in these figures compared to the previous month.

The number of banking groups remained stable at 16, while the number of nonbank financial groups increased by two to 41 in September.

In the payments market, there were still 15 payment systems established by Ukrainian residents, including state-owned ones, as well as 10 international payment systems.

At the same time, 17 payment institutions, 12 financial institutions authorized to provide payment services, one bank issuing electronic money, and one postal operator were active among payment service providers.

Other market participants included 49 commercial agents (up from 48) and 32 technology operators of payment services (unchanged).

In September, the NBU received 225 requests from market participants regarding registration and licensing actions, including 144 from financial companies, pawnshops, and leasing firms; 45 from insurers; six from credit unions and debt collectors; and 30 from banks.