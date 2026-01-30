Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:01 30.01.2026

Kernel switches production of Shchedry Dar, Stozhar bottled oil to green energy from sunflower husks

2 min read
Kernel switches production of Shchedry Dar, Stozhar bottled oil to green energy from sunflower husks

Kernel, one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, has switched the production of bottled oil to biomass energy so that it can operate autonomously without placing additional strain on Ukraine's power system, the company said in a press release.

Kernel reported that energy for production processes is generated from sunflower husks, a byproduct of seed processing. This approach closes the production cycle and enhances the energy resilience of operations.

"Our plant has passed the relevant audit and received an international certificate from Bureau Veritas Group. This is international confirmation that 100% of all bottled oil at the facility is produced exclusively using renewable energy. The corresponding labeling has already appeared on the packaging of our flagship brands Shchedry Dar and Stozhar," said Serhiy Neroschyn, Kernel's Marketing and Sales Director for packaged products.

The agricultural holding recalled that in the first half of fiscal year 2026 (July–December 2025), Kernel produced about 40,000 tonnes of bottled oil, which is supplied to the domestic market and exported to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Kernel Agroholding is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the largest grain exporter from Ukraine, the operator of an extensive logistics network, and a leading producer of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine. It is also one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. It grows and markets agricultural products.

Tags: #kernel

