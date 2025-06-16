Ukraine is first in Europe to adopt national standard for eco-industrial parks – ministry

Ukraine is the first in Europe and the second in the world to adopt a national standard for eco-industrial parks at the state level, which establishes sustainability criteria and an assessment system for management companies of industrial parks (IPs), the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

According to the data on the ministry’s website, the standard establishes an assessment system based on a rating scale: “gold,” “silver” and “bronze” levels of compliance. Management efficiency, process sustainability and environmental impact are assessed.

“The standard comes into force on September 1, 2025, but its provisions can already be used by initiators of the creation and management companies of industrial parks. The decision to approve the standard was made by Order of the State-owned enterprise ‘Ukrainian scientific research and training center for standardization, certification and quality problems’ No. 95 dated June 5, 2025,” the publication said.

It is noted that the document was developed within the framework of the international technical assistance project “Global Eco-Industrial Parks Program in Ukraine: Local Level Implementation” implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in seven countries with the financial support of Switzerland through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The ministry also said the next stage in the implementation of eco-industrial parks in Ukraine will be the adoption of draft law No. 12117 on improving the functioning of industrial parks. It provides mainly for technical improvements: a clear delimitation of the functions of IP subjects, providing the IP initiator with the opportunity to simultaneously be a management company, expanding the list of participant activities (in particular, the possibility of own electricity generation) and the list of facilities that can be placed within the IP (storage facilities and other alternative energy facilities).

The document also introduces the concept of an eco-industrial park, regulates the rules for placing other facilities, except industrial ones (training centers, catering establishments, etc.).

As explained by the Ministry of Economy, an eco-industrial park is an industrial cluster where enterprises exchange resources, energy and waste. Their development is part of the strategic transformation of the Ukrainian economy within the framework of the Ukraine Facility plan. This includes decarbonization, growth in added value, efficient use of resources and increasing the competitiveness of Ukrainian industry.