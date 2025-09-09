Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

The government has decided to extend the maximum term of preferential lending for farmers under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program until March 31, 2027 (previously - until March 31, 2026), so farmers will be able to extend the term of already concluded loan agreements for another year on the terms that will be in effect at the time of the extension, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

It emphasized that such a decision will make it possible to avoid default on existing loans, provide the agricultural sector with financial resources for the sowing campaign in conditions of war, crop losses and export restrictions.

"This decision is about the survival of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. Due to drought, destroyed irrigation and trade restrictions, thousands of farmers in the southern and eastern regions have suffered critical losses. In particular, in Kherson region, more than 55,000 hectares of crops were lost, and in some fields the harvest was completely destroyed. The extension of preferential lending until the end of March 2027 right now is a way to preserve farms, jobs and take care of the country's food security," explained Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

The Ministry of Economy specified that the agricultural sector generates 30% of all loans within the framework of the 5-7-9% program. In 2024, farmers attracted UAH 46.9 billion in preferential loans, and in eight months of 2025 - another UAH 35.8 billion.

The implementation of the adopted changes will not require additional costs from the state or local budgets. Financing will be carried out within the limits of the funds provided by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the ministry summarized.

The program Affordable Loans 5-7-9% is a component of the Made in Ukraine policy of development of Ukrainian manufacturers. It is aimed at stimulating micro, small and medium-sized businesses by reducing the cost of credit resources through state compensations or state guarantees. The program is implemented through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund and authorized banks.