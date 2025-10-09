Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:12 09.10.2025

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

2 min read
Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Consumer prices in Ukraine, after two months of declining by 0.2%, rose by 0.3% in September, the State Statistics Service reported on its website on Thursday.

The statistics agency recalled that in September 2024, consumer price growth was 1.5%, so in annual terms, inflation at the end of September of this year decreased for the fourth month in a row - to 11.9% from 13.2% at the end of August, 14.1% at the end of July, and 14.3% at the end of June after reaching a local peak of 15.9% at the end of May.

It is noted that core inflation rose to 1.3% in September 2025, up from 0.5% in September and 0.3% in July. However, given that it stood at 1.7% in September 2024, in annual terms, core inflation slowed to 11.0% last month, compared to 11.4% in August, 11.7% in July, 12.1% in June, and 12.3% in May.

As reported, the NBU in July lowered its inflation forecast for this year for the third time, from 8.7% to 9.7%. It also expected inflation to decline by the end of the third quarter from 14.3% to 13.1%. The National Bank also lowered its inflation forecast for the next year, from 5% to 6.7%.

Inflation in Ukraine, which fell to 5.1% in 2023 after jumping to 26.6% the previous year, rose to 12% by the end of 2024.

Tags: #inflation

MORE ABOUT

17:19 08.08.2025
Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

16:57 01.08.2025
Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

Food inflation close to local peak - NBU forecast

14:48 24.07.2025
NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

16:31 10.06.2025
Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

14:47 31.10.2024
Ukraine's National Bank revises inflation forecast upward to 9.7% for 2024, 6.9% for 2025

Ukraine's National Bank revises inflation forecast upward to 9.7% for 2024, 6.9% for 2025

14:56 12.09.2024
NBU adopts flexible inflation targeting regime – key principles of monetary policy

NBU adopts flexible inflation targeting regime – key principles of monetary policy

16:27 09.08.2024
Inflation in Ukraine hits 0% in July, annual rate rises to 5.4% – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine hits 0% in July, annual rate rises to 5.4% – statistics

16:28 25.07.2024
NBU worsens inflation forecast in 2024 to 8.5%, to 6.6% in 2025

NBU worsens inflation forecast in 2024 to 8.5%, to 6.6% in 2025

16:57 10.06.2024
Inflation in Ukraine in May rose to 0.6%, in annual terms to 3.3% - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in May rose to 0.6%, in annual terms to 3.3% - statistics

16:43 10.05.2024
Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

LATEST

Less than 10% of Ukrainian hotels have official star rating

MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

Forests of Ukraine increases revenue by 25.4% in nine months

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $325 mln during the war, again urges government to address high electricity prices

Passenger EV segment in Ukraine up 90% in Sept, share of new cars rises to 17%

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

Ukraine's bread and bakery production drops 10% in January–July, while market value expected to grow 15% by year-end – Bakers Association

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

AD
AD