Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Consumer prices in Ukraine, after two months of declining by 0.2%, rose by 0.3% in September, the State Statistics Service reported on its website on Thursday.

The statistics agency recalled that in September 2024, consumer price growth was 1.5%, so in annual terms, inflation at the end of September of this year decreased for the fourth month in a row - to 11.9% from 13.2% at the end of August, 14.1% at the end of July, and 14.3% at the end of June after reaching a local peak of 15.9% at the end of May.

It is noted that core inflation rose to 1.3% in September 2025, up from 0.5% in September and 0.3% in July. However, given that it stood at 1.7% in September 2024, in annual terms, core inflation slowed to 11.0% last month, compared to 11.4% in August, 11.7% in July, 12.1% in June, and 12.3% in May.

As reported, the NBU in July lowered its inflation forecast for this year for the third time, from 8.7% to 9.7%. It also expected inflation to decline by the end of the third quarter from 14.3% to 13.1%. The National Bank also lowered its inflation forecast for the next year, from 5% to 6.7%.

Inflation in Ukraine, which fell to 5.1% in 2023 after jumping to 26.6% the previous year, rose to 12% by the end of 2024.