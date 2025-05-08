Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:03 08.05.2025

New ship of Dutch Navy made of pre-war Mariupol steel of Metinvest

3 min read

The new combat support ship of the Netherlands, Den Helder, is made of steel of the Azovstal steelworks of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, manufactured before the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the company's press release on Thursday, Den Helder officially arrived at its home port, which became a key stage of its integration into the Royal Navy. Steel of the Azovstal steelworks of the Metinvest group was used during the construction of the ship.

It is specified that the Mariupol metal was delivered to the customer even before the start of the full-scale invasion, in 2020-2021. In addition, the design of the Den Helder ship used products from the Italian Metinvest Trametal plant. Thus, 5,000 tonnes of Metinvest steel were used for the construction of Den Helder: 4,760 tonnes from Azovstal and 240 tonnes from Metinvest Trametal.

Den Helder is almost 180 meters long and is designed for a main crew of 76 people, with the possibility of accommodating another 80. It is capable of simultaneously servicing up to six ships, transporting more than eight million liters of fuel, as well as significant volumes of food, water, ammunition and other critically important resources.

In addition, it is noted that within this project, Metinvest collaborated with Damen Galati (Romania), one of the largest and most modern shipbuilding shipyards in Eastern Europe, which is part of the international Damen Shipyards Group, based in the Netherlands. Most of its products are manufactured for export, in particular for the navies of various countries.

The construction of the ship started in December 2020. After the keel was laid in June 2021, the hull was modularly assembled, launched in April 2022, and the main works were completed by May 2023. Four years after the start of the project, the ship arrived in Vlissingen (the Netherlands) for final outfitting.

The ship will officially join the fleet on October 1, 2025 under the name HNLMS Den Helder. The full deployment of the ship is planned for the middle of 2026.

Head of External Procurement at Metinvest-SMC Natalia Kryvoshey said that while actively working with the shipbuilding industry in the southeastern region of Europe, the group made its first deliveries to Damen Galati ten years ago.

"In 2021, we achieved a major share in this shipbuilder's portfolio. As for the construction of Den Helder, it is especially valuable that steel from Mariupol Azovstal plant was used for it. This is not just metal, it is a symbol of the indomitability of Ukrainians and a contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of our partners. This is one of the last projects in which Azovstal steel was used, and such news is especially important for us, as a reminder of the importance of our team's work and a good memory of Mariupol and our enterprise, destroyed by the enemy during a full-scale war," the manager said.

According to the press release, the future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy, the corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa, was also built from Mariupol Metinvest steel. Products from the Azovstal and Illich plants were supplied for it. At the end of last year, the ship went on sea trials.

Tags: #steel #shipbuilding

MORE ABOUT

20:52 11.04.2025
Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

17:55 11.02.2025
U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

19:16 13.06.2024
Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

19:45 13.05.2024
ArcelorMittal Krivyi Rih launches blast furnace No. 6 in April after major overhaul; increases steel, rolled products manufacturing almost doubled by April 2023

ArcelorMittal Krivyi Rih launches blast furnace No. 6 in April after major overhaul; increases steel, rolled products manufacturing almost doubled by April 2023

19:31 08.03.2024
Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

20:18 04.08.2023
Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

20:32 25.07.2023
Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

19:39 24.03.2023
Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

20:14 28.02.2023
Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

11:23 19.04.2022
Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

LATEST

Ukrainian fertilizer producers discuss import control, opportunities for increasing exports

Construction costs in Ukraine have doubled since start of war – DIM

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

U.S.-Ukraine deal could benefit Ukrainian greenfield companies with critical mineral licenses – expert

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

EBRD to partially cover Ukrsibbank's risks under new loans of EUR 30 mln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

OTP Bank's net profit decreases by 24% in Q1 2025 - to UAH 1.19 bln

AD
AD