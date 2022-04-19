Economy

11:23 19.04.2022

Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Steel Construction Center is collecting projects and construction concepts for the renewal of Ukraine, the press service of the center has reported.

The corresponding section has been created on the center website. The projects of Rauta, Poltava-Proekt, Metinvest-SMC, Ukrstal Construction and others have already been placed in it.

The center turned to steel construction market participants with a request to share ready-made projects and design solutions for construction with minimum construction time and the use of elements with a maximum degree of prefabrication.

The matter concerns residential projects of prefabricated buildings to accommodate Ukrainian citizens who have lost their homes, as well as complex solutions for capital residential facilities and social infrastructure facilities (hospitals, schools, kindergartens, warehouses, shops).

All the information provided and contacts of the project authors will be posted on the uscc.ua website in the section "Construction projects and concepts for the restoration of Ukraine" https://www.uscc.ua/filterpages/category/proekti-ta-koncepcii-budivnictva-dla-vidnovlenna-ukraini

The Ukrainian Steel Construction Center brings together the largest participants in the national steel construction market. To date, it includes more than 60 specialized companies.

