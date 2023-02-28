Economy

20:14 28.02.2023

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

4 min read
Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group will be able to supply a sufficient amount of metal products to restore Ukraine after the war, the company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said in an interview with Bloomberg.

At the same time, he said that last year was difficult for Metinvest and the country as a whole. In particular, the group temporarily lost control over our two largest steel mills in Mariupol, which is about 30% of all group assets.

Also, the iron ore mines and mills that are still operational in Ukraine are not running at full capacity because of blackouts, infrastructure damage and the blockade of Black Sea ports. Most facilities are operating at less than 50% of their capacity.

Asked about the possibility of restoring infrastructure and assets, the CEO stated that the exact scale of damage to facilities is still unknown.

"We have seen many videos from the first few months of the war, but we don’t know the actual condition of the assets. It is quite likely that parts of the mills are intact or in an operable condition. Once the city is liberated, we will be able to send our specialists there, and we will know what’s repairable and what’s not. But in any case, our shareholder Rinat Akhmetov has already announced that we will be rebuilding those facilities, and they will not be the same as before," the top manager said.

"We will be moving towards "green steel," towards carbon-neutral steel production, and the new facilities will be built in Mariupol on that basis," Ryzhenkov said.

With regard to enterprises located outside the currently occupied territories, but very close to the front line, their work is affected by problems with the logistics and energy supply of these facilities, but they haven't been resolved in recent months. Some facilities are at 50% capacity. The company has to implement new procedures for the health and safety of our people, as many of these places are still being bombed by Russian rockets. Therefore, there must be arrangements to make it safe for the employees, with hideouts and procedures that they follow when they work.

"Other than that, our employees are in good spirits: they believe in Ukraine's victory and they are still working," the head of the group said.

He added that the company is still the largest steel producer in the country. Any country that needs to rebuild its infrastructure is going to need substantial steel supplies, and the company is ready to supply that in Ukraine.

"Even in this extremely tragic year that we have had, Metinvest has managed to invent and launch 24 new products, and we continue to increase our product line. I am sure that we are going to be able to supply adequate steel products for Ukraine’s plans to rebuild the country. Infrastructure will be a major part of this plan: there will be a need to renew the railway system, housing and roads, and we will be there to supply the steel for this reconstruction," the CEO said.

Asked about investments outside of Ukraine and showing interest in Dunaferr in Hungary, Ryzhenkov explained that the company has been looking at Eastern European steel assets throughout the company's history.

"So, yes, we are interested in looking at those mills. Not just to buy them, but to refurbish them and make them part of a more green and efficient future for the steel industry. We are also looking at the possibility of greenfield investments in some of the steel-importing countries in the EU. For example, Italy is a major steel importer, and we are looking at building a mill there that will produce steel using Ukrainian raw materials," the top manager said.

Tags: #steel #metinvest #supply

MORE ABOUT

19:03 21.02.2023
Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

16:02 14.02.2023
Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

18:14 09.02.2023
Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

19:37 06.02.2023
Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

20:56 30.12.2022
Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

18:53 06.12.2022
Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

12:32 10.11.2022
Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

16:24 09.11.2022
Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

AD

HOT NEWS

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

HACC decides to recover PINbank of Russian citizen Giner to state

LATEST

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

AD
AD
AD
AD