Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

Metallurgical enterprises of Ukraine in June this year increased steel production by 47.8% compared to the same period last year, to 436,000 tonnes from 295,000 tonnes.

In May 2023, 583,000 tonnes of steel were smelted.

At the same time, Ukraine took 25th place in the ranking of 63 countries – the world's main producers of these products, compiled by the World Association of Steel Manufacturers (Worldsteel).

According to Worldsteel, in June 2023, a decrease in steel production was recorded by June 2022 in half of the top ten countries, except for China, India, the United States, Russia and Iran.

The top ten steel-producing countries in June are as follows: China (91.110 million tonnes, an increase of 0.4% compared to June 2022), India (11.205 million tonnes, an increase of 12.9%), Japan (7.325 million tonnes, a drop of 1.7%), the United States (6.789 million tonnes, a rise of 0.5%), Russia (5.8 million tonnes, a rise of 3.8%), South Korea (5.532 million tonnes, a drop of 0.9%), Iran (3.159 million tonnes, a rise of 17.4%), Turkey (2.937 million tonnes, a decline of 1.5%), Germany (2.925 million tonnes, a decline of 8.4%) and Brazil (2.566 million tonnes, a drop of 12.5%).

In general, in June this year, steel production decreased 0.1% compared to the same period last year, to 158.756 million tonnes.

In January-June 2023, the top ten steel-producing countries look like this: China (535.640 million tonnes, an increase of 1.3%), India (67.918 million tonnes, an increase of 7.4%), Japan (43.833 million tonnes, a decrease of 4.7%), the United States (39.855 million tonnes, a decrease of 2.9%), the Russian Federation (37.463 million tonnes, an increase of 1%), South Korea (33. 675 million tonnes, a drop of 0.5%), Germany (18.527 million tonnes, a drop of 5.3%), Iran (16.125 million tonnes, an increase of 4.8%), Brazil (15.972 million tonnes, a decline of 8.9%) and Turkey (15.916 million tonnes, a decline of 16.3%).

In general, in January-June, 63 countries produced 943.9 million tonnes of steel, which is 1.1% less than in the same period in 2022.

At the same time, Ukraine produced 2.829 million tonnes of steel in January-June 2023, which is 37.7% less compared to January-June 2022. The country is in 24th place in January-June 2023.