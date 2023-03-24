Facts

19:39 24.03.2023

Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

Zaporizhzhia Metallurgical Plant Zaporizhstal of Metinvest Group has confirmed the compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards.

According to the plant's press release on Friday, Zaporizhstal received certificates for compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with the requirements of EN 10025-1, Regulation (EU) No 305/2011 concerning construction products and EN 10130.

At the same time, the repeated certification audit took place at Zaporizhstal on February 21 and 22, 2023. Experts of the auditing company Technical and Management Services, a corporate partner of the largest certification company TÜV SÜD, inspected the production technology in the hot and cold rolling shops. As part of the audit, the center for testing and certification of the plant's products tested metal samples.

The auditors highly appreciated the continuous work to improve customer focus and projects aimed at reducing defects. The experts said that the quality of the plant's products is growing every year and meets high European standards, as stated in the press release.

After the audit, Zaporizhstal received the appropriate certificates.

Since 2016, Zaporizhstal has been operating in accordance with the requirements of international standards EN 10025-1: 2004 and EN 10130: 2006. The plant is also certified and regularly confirms its compliance with the requirements of international standards for the quality management system IS0 9001 since 2006, environmental management ISO 14001, and health and safety management ISO 45001 since 2008.

Zaporizhstal is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Ukraine.

Zaporizhstal is integrating into the Metinvest group, the substantial shareholders of which are PJSC System Capital Management (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%).

