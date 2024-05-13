ArcelorMittal Krivyi Rih launches blast furnace No. 6 in April after major overhaul; increases steel, rolled products manufacturing almost doubled by April 2023

Kryvy Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) in January 2024 launched blast furnace No. 6 after a major overhaul and increased steel production by 90% year-over-year, to 163,000 tonnes, rolled products by 95%, to 152,000 tonnes.

According to company data on Monday, the plant increased production of all major types of products in April 2024.

"In April, the company continued to implement plans to increase production volumes, despite constant attacks on the country's energy infrastructure and related restrictions in energy supply," the plant said in the press release.

It is clarified that, in particular, after repairs, the operation of blast furnace No. 6 was resumed, and coke production was also started at coke batteries No. 3 and 4. This in turn made it possible to increase the production of steel and rolled products.

"Compared to April 2023, steel production increased by 90% (from 86,000 tonnes to 163,000 tonnes) and rolled steel by 95% (from 78,000 tonnes to 152,000 tonnes). Since March 2024, cast iron has been produced by 28%, steel and rolled products by 31%," the company said.

In addition, the mining department was also able to significantly increase the production of iron ore concentrate both compared to the previous month by 14%, and compared to April 2023 by 112% (from 351,000 tonnes to 744,000 tonnes).

In April 2024, year-over-year, the production of blast furnace coke increased by 16% (from 76,000 tonnes to 88,000 tonnes).