20:18 04.08.2023

Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

PrJSC Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (formerly Dniprokoks), a member of DCH Steel of the DCH group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, produced 13,600 tonnes of rolled products in July this year, reducing production by 3.3% compared to previous month.

According to the company's press release on Friday, the plant also produced 30,400 tonnes of coke in July, compared to 33,300 tonnes in the previous month (a decrease of 8.7%).

Production of rolled products in July this year grew 2.8 times compared to the same period last year, and coke production by 65.8%.

In general, in the first seven months of 2023, the production of rolled metal products amounted to 70,000 tonnes, which is 2.5 times more than for the seven months of 2022.

The output of coke in January-July 2023 grew by 27.5%, to 172,400 tonnes.

At the same time, it is recalled that the plant resumed the production of rolled products after a three-month downtime in April 2022. Last year, the plant reduced the production of rolled products compared to 2021 by 74.2%, to 58,400 tonnes, coke – by 56.3%, to 211,300 tonnes.

Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant specializes in the production of steel, cast iron, rolled products and products from them. On March 1, 2018, the DCH Group signed an agreement on the purchase of the Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant from Evraz.

