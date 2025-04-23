Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

The Greenville Park business-class residential complex (Kyiv, 21 Pymonenka St.) has joined the eOselia state program, the accreditation was provided by Sky Bank, the developer's press service reported.

The company noted that the joint activities of a commercial bank and a developer are an important driver for activating the construction sector, especially in the current difficult conditions. At the same time, such interaction increases trust in the developer, because financial institutions conduct a thorough check of development companies before granting accreditation.

"The bank must be convinced that the development company is a reliable partner, has the necessary documentation, has an impeccable business reputation and stably implements its projects. The developer's financial ability to complete construction on time is carefully monitored, and the sales scheme is verified and meets the conditions of the state program. In other words, accreditation is a significant signal of trust that speaks in favor of the company," notes Dan Saltsev, commercial director of Greenville.

The cost of a square meter in the 25-story Greenville Park residential complex is from $1,850. Sky Bank Board Member Volodymyr Chornenky noted that you could also apply for a mortgage for an apartment in Greenville Park online.

"The digital process of approving and issuing a mortgage loan is available thanks to the Sky Bank application. We presented this innovative technology at the First Mortgage Forum. The fully digital process of issuing a mortgage under the eOselia program will be especially useful for developers and those who sell real estate in the primary market, because it opens up opportunities for quick sales, when the decision on financing is made almost instantly," said Chornenky.

According to Ukrfinzhytlo, as of April 23, 16,528 families have become homeowners during the entire period of the eOselia preferential mortgage program (since 2022), the total amount of loans received is UAH 27.171 billion.