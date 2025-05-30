Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

Sky Bank accredited the 9th and 10th houses of the residential complex Syretski Sady from Intergal-Bud under the state preferential mortgage lending program eOselia, which are currently under construction.

"Apartments under construction in the residential complex Syretski Sady from the reliable developer Intergal-Bud are available to our clients under the eOselia mortgage program at a rate of 3% or 7% per annum," said Volodymyr Chornenky, member of the board, director of retail business of Sky Bank.

It is noted that accreditation at the construction stage confirms the developer's reliability: to participate in the program, the facility must meet a number of requirements regarding technical condition, permit documentation and financial transparency.

According to the LUN new buildings portal, there are a total of 10 buildings in the Syretski Sady residential complex (18 Ivana Vyhovskoho Street) with a total of 2,384 apartments. Among the advantages of the complex are a school and kindergarten on the territory, modern landscaping, developed internal infrastructure, and proximity to several parks. Eight buildings have been put into operation. For the ninth buildings, commissioning is announced in the third quarter of 2025, and the 10th - in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. The company's portfolio includes 184 projects. In 2024, almost 358,500 sq m of real estate was built and put into operation, which corresponds to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.