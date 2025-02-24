Facts

19:46 24.02.2025

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

1 min read
Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

 U.S. President Donald Trump expects to quickly sign an agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals. He wrote about this on the Truth Social network following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I emphasized the importance of the vital ‘Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal’ between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon! This deal, which is an ‘Economic Partnership,’ will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end,” Trump said.

He added that he is currently in talks with Putin regarding future economic cooperation.

“At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!” he claimed.

Tags: #agreements #trump #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:23 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

18:28 24.02.2025
Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

12:23 24.02.2025
Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

18:57 21.02.2025
Trump believes Zelenskyy's presence at negotiations with Russia is 'not important'

Trump believes Zelenskyy's presence at negotiations with Russia is 'not important'

12:56 21.02.2025
Rubio: Trump very upset with President Zelenskyy

Rubio: Trump very upset with President Zelenskyy

14:07 20.02.2025
US Senator Sanders accuses Trump of lying and supporting Putin's dictatorship

US Senator Sanders accuses Trump of lying and supporting Putin's dictatorship

10:28 20.02.2025
Trump announces his intention to revive deal with Ukraine on rare minerals

Trump announces his intention to revive deal with Ukraine on rare minerals

09:55 20.02.2025
Trump says Russia lost 900,000 troops in war, Ukraine 700,000

Trump says Russia lost 900,000 troops in war, Ukraine 700,000

09:29 20.02.2025
Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

18:45 19.02.2025
Trump: Zelenskyy talks USA to go into war that couldn't be won

Trump: Zelenskyy talks USA to go into war that couldn't be won

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

LATEST

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

Ukraine, Moldova's energy markets to be integrated into EU grid by late 2026 – European Commission President

Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD