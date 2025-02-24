Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump expects to quickly sign an agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals. He wrote about this on the Truth Social network following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I emphasized the importance of the vital ‘Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal’ between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon! This deal, which is an ‘Economic Partnership,’ will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end,” Trump said.

He added that he is currently in talks with Putin regarding future economic cooperation.

“At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!” he claimed.