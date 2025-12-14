Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 conference consolidates fuel market ahead of new challenges

On December 4, Kyiv hosted the Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 forum, a long-standing meeting place for Ukrainian petroleum product market operators. The conference brought together 280 delegates from 120 companies in the fuel sector, representatives of government agencies, and companies. The forum was organized by the A-95 Consulting Group.

One of the leading topics of the conference was international cooperation. Representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrnafta, and the Polish energy concern ORLEN S.A. took part in the discussion. As noted by Robert Kwiatkowski, Director of the Strategy and Strategic Transformation Office at ORLEN S.A., Ukraine is a strategic direction for the company's current activities and development.

“We understand that if we do not help Ukraine, it could be our biggest mistake,” said the Polish top manager.

ORLEN is currently the largest supplier of light petroleum products to Ukraine: according to the A-95 Consulting Group, in 2023-2025, gasoline supplies increased threefold, and diesel fuel supplies increased one and a half times. The company is also a major supplier of road bitumen, lubricants, and petrochemical products.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, spoke very highly of the company's cooperation with the Polish concern.

“ORLEN has become so deeply integrated into the Ukrainian market that sooner or later, the company will likely acquire its own assets in Ukraine,” said the head of Naftogaz, who is actively developing cooperation with the Polish concern in LNG imports and other areas.

According to Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, integration into the EU is a guarantee of long-term development of the Ukrainian fuel market. He noted that the transition of the Ukrainian fuel market to EU standards requires the introduction of high environmental standards and modern approaches to the processing of petroleum product waste.

A separate session was devoted to tax discipline, attended by a large delegation of leading officials from the State Tax Service, headed by Acting Chair Lesya Karnaukh. She gave preference to public communication with forum participants, who had a unique opportunity to ask any questions. The greatest interest was in the mechanism for companies to be included in the list of “risky” ones, as well as the tax authorities' approaches to tax payment standards.

“Without interaction with the market, which strives for fair conditions, we will not be able to work effectively. We are not a punitive body; our goal is to fairly determine tax liabilities,” Lesya Karnaukh said following the discussion.

In turn, A-95 estimated that in 2023-2025, the payment of operating taxes by the largest gas station chains would increase more than twofold, by almost UAH 10 billion.

Other topics of in-depth discussion at Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 included post-war development of maritime and railway infrastructure, creation of petroleum product reserves, development of the bioethanol industry and use of alcohol-containing gasoline, electromobility, and expansion of non-fuel activities at gas stations.

"The fuel market remains the most resilient energy sector thanks to the comprehensive restructuring of the geography and logistics of supplies in 2022. Despite constant shelling and losses, companies in this market are a reliable support for consumers and the state, ensuring stable fuel supplies and paying taxes that are growing year after year," said the event moderator, Director of the A-95 Consulting Group, Serhiy Kuyun.

The conference partners were traditionally the largest market operators: ORLEN S.A., JSC Ukrnafta, OKKO, UNIMOT S.A. (Poland), UPG, Kemexon (Switzerland), JSC Energo Trade, Western Fuel and Energy Company, AGTG (Switzerland).

The Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 forum has been held annually by the A-95 Consulting Group since 2023. From 2009 to 2019, the company held the Petroleum Ukraine conference, and from 2010 to 2020, the LPG Ukraine conference.

In 2022, the annual Petroleum Ukraine forum was also launched in Warsaw. Warsaw, which is one of the largest events in Eastern Europe dedicated to the motor fuel market.

Interfax-Ukraine is an information partner.