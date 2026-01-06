"I want Ukraine to be heard": renowned Ukrainian sound engineer Oleksandr Fedorenko marks 30 years in music

The name of the talented sound engineer Oleksandr Fedorenko is closely associated with three decades of modern Ukrainian music history.

A native of Kyiv from a family of musicians, Oleksandr received his professional training directly from students and practitioners of the Ukrainian school of sound recording.

The profession of sound engineer is unique, and the circle of top professionals in this field is limited. Oleksandr, however, was fortunate to become part of it.

In his youth, Fedorenko began as an electromechanic in the operational recording workshop at the legendary Khreshchatyk 26 in Kyiv. He immediately immersed himself in a creative environment, mastering the technical aspects and techniques of live sound work, attending performances by masters, and observing the work of leading specialists.

This experience, combined with formal education, enabled Oleksandr, still a young sound engineer, to quickly establish himself as both skilled and competitive.

In 1993, he began working with the renowned Kyiv radio station Radio ROKS Ukraine, serving as its chief sound engineer until 1997.

He launched his independent career in 1995, collaborating with Audio Ukraine recording studio and later with the studio of the Kyiv State Higher Music School named after Reinhold Glière, alongside Mykhailo Didyk. During this period, he recorded works by Ivo Bobul, Dmytro Hnatyuk, Vitaliy and Svitlana Bilonozhky, Pavlo Dvorsky, Viktor Shportko, Raisa Kyrychenko, Kateryna Buzhynska, Kamaliya, the group ManSound, VIA Kobza, and many others.

By 2003, Oleksandr earned a degree from the National Academy of Managerial Staff of Culture and Arts, specializing as a “Director of Theater and Mass Events.”

A year later, he opened his own recording studio, AF Records, at the Levko Revutskyi Children’s School of Arts No. 5, where he taught in the pop music department until 2022.

AF Records handled vocal and choral recordings, sound design, and advertising projects, quickly becoming one of the top five studios in Ukraine.

Fedorenko has also served as the sound engineer for numerous film and television projects. His high professional reputation, quality work, and impeccable taste have made him a highly sought-after sound engineer.

“I want Ukraine to be heard!” His expertise has led him to conduct masterclasses, participate in creative competitions and festivals, serve on the jury of the intercontinental radio festival Sing in Your Native Language, join professional creative associations such as the Association of Ukrainian Pop Art Professionals and the Union of Sound Engineers of Ukraine, and earn the title of Honored Artist of Pop Art of Ukraine.

Thanks to his guidance, many young performers have learned how to work effectively with microphones and backing tracks while avoiding stage mistakes. Fedorenko emphasizes that a sound engineer should be an “invisible co-author,” realizing the performer’s vision without masking the live essence of the music.

Here’s what some well-known musicians say about him:

Yevhen Kovalenko, leader of the group Kobza, People’s Artist of Ukraine:

“In my professional opinion, Oleksandr Fedorenko is one of Ukraine’s leading sound engineers on both national and international stages, and his wide recognition is fully deserved. Whether working on large live projects or intimate studio recordings, he consistently demonstrates world-class skill, integrity, musicality, and artistic sensitivity—qualities rarely seen even among top specialists today.”

Ivo Bobul, legendary Ukrainian performer and composer:

“I have said this publicly before, and I repeat: Oleksandr Fedorenko is one of the best sound engineers in Ukraine. With his talent and decades of experience working with the country’s most famous musicians, he would stand out anywhere in the world. His professionalism, mastery, and dedication have directly contributed to the success of my career over the past twenty years.

Without a doubt, his expertise meets the highest international standards.”

Pavlo Dvorsky, renowned songwriter and performer:

“What impresses me about Oleksandr Fedorenko is his philosophy of pure sound. In an era when the industry often overuses processing, he strives to preserve the natural tone. This is a complex task requiring exceptional skill, especially when working with vocals with a wide dynamic range. Instead of excessive compression, he manually adjusts the levels, allowing the artist to fully express the emotion of the performance.”

Since 2009, Oleksandr has collaborated with numerous production centers, recording studios, and radio stations in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and Italy, including signing with the American label Sweet Rains Records in 2017.

In 2022, he moved to the United States. At Davidzon Radio 620 AM in New York, he created and hosts his own program, Ukrainian Hour – Melodies of the Ukrainian Soul, featuring Ukrainian songs and stories about them. He also established a recording studio at Davidzon Radio.

The talented sound engineer works with both American and Ukrainian artists, tours, and participates in festivals and cultural events. He serves as a cultural bridge between Ukraine, the U.S., and the world, connecting tradition with modernity.

“I want Ukraine to be heard!” These words, spoken by Oleksandr Fedorenko, explain his motivation to work tirelessly for 30 years, spreading music of deep meaning and enriching the world through sound.