Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
09:47 17.02.2025

Ukraine wants to attract American investors to strategic industries, get strong security guarantees – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine wants to attract American investors to strategic industries and receive strong security guarantees, including from the United States, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's key message is that the world today demands a strong and united Europe, capable of responding to any challenges. Additionally, during meetings in Munich with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and other American officials, Ukraine received commitments for continued support and political will to achieve lasting peace," Yermak said.

He also noted that the President made it clear that any plans prepared without Ukraine's involvement are unacceptable.

"Security guarantees must be strong, effective, and real – and they must include the United States," Yermak concluded.

Tags: #investors

