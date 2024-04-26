Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Ukraine received EUR 1.5 billion in external financing from the European Union to cover the budget deficit on Thursday, April 25, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already received about $12 billion in external financing to cover our budget deficit. Yesterday, EUR 1.5 billion was received from the EU under the Ukraine Facility. Also, as part of the U.S. assistance package, we will receive about $8 billion in budget support," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, these funds help Ukraine finance medical services, salaries for doctors and teachers, and social programs.

As reported, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the provision of additional EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility.